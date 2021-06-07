PM Modi address to nation highlights: From June 21, all above 18 years will get free vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Monday said that all above 18 years will get free Covid-19 vaccine from June 21. He also said that the free food grain programme for the poor will be extended till November. Assuring the nation that India will defeat the virus, the PM appealed to the people to follow all the Covid norms strictly.
Making another big announcement, Modi said that free food grain programme for the poor will be extended till November.
From May 1, States were alloted 25 per cent of the Covid management work. That is whenthe States became aware of how the vaccine procurement works. Now, we have decided that the Centre wouldtake care of the entire vaccination process. This will start in two weeks time. From June 21, all above 18 years will get free vaccine, he said.
Although Covid curbs are being relaxed gradually, we should still remain careful and follow all the protocols, PM said.
Amid decline in Covid cases, we received varied suggestions and demands. We were questioned why the States are not getting liberty to decide on lockdown. Hence, the Centre formed a guideline for the States so that they could decide on containment zones andlockdown, he said.
Three more vaccines are in advanced trial stage. We are also trying to procure vaccines from foreign nations. We are also doing research on nasal vaccines, says Modi.
There were fears that how would India save such a big population from the pandemic. But we managed to launch two made-in-India vaccines in no time. Our scientists proved it that we are not behind any other country, says Modi.
Imagine what would have happened if India did not have its own oxygen production. Earlier, it used to take several years for India to procure vaccines, says Modi.
India never faced such a huge demand of oxygen ever before, and for this, the country did everything possible to meet the demand, the PM said.
Many of us have lost our loved ones due to Covid-19, says Modi.
During his previous speech in April, PM Modi advised states to consider lockdown as the final option to control Covid-19 cases.
PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.