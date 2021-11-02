PM Modi meets Bill Gates, leaders of Nepal, Israel, Ukraine at COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had bilateral meetings with his Israeli, Nepalese and Ukrainian counterparts on the sideline of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, at Glasgow.

The Prime Minister also had a meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. They discussed works being done by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in India, including promising opportunities in areas like green hydrogen, aviation fuels, battery storage and vaccine research were also discussed. Gates briefed Modi on the progress of Mission Innovation, launched by his foundation. They discussed ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation.

Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the first meeting between the two after Deuba took over as the Prime Minister of Nepal. “The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated. They also agreed to work closely towards post-pandemic recovery.

Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reviewed bilateral strategic partnership and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in diverse sectors. They agreed on further expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of high-technology and innovation.

As the next year would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Modi invited Bennett to visit New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said. Bennett accepted the invitation and said that he would look forward to visiting New Delhi in the first quarter of the next year.

Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed satisfaction on the cooperation during the pandemic times, including mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued by the governments of the two countries. Modi thanked Zelensky for his humanitarian gesture of supply of oxygen concentrators to India during the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. The two leaders positively assessed the strong people to people connect between the two countries, especially the large number of Indian students studying in various universities of Ukraine, said Shringla.

