PM Modi meets French Senate President Larcher

PM Modi meets French Senate President Larcher

Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community members later in the evening.

PTI
PTI, Paris,
  • Jul 13 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 21:24 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French Senate President Gerard Larcher. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met French Senate President Gerard Larcher here as he began his bilateral engagements to boost India's strategic ties with France.

Modi, who landed here earlier in the day, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the meeting hall to hold talks with Larcher.

Read: Modi’s France visit to focus on ways to expand defence cooperation

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Prime Minister Modi at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community members later in the evening.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
France

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 