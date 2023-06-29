PM Modi meets Goldman Sachs' leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Goldman Sachs' key leadership here on Wednesday and highlighted India's potential and opportunities to the leading global banking and investment firm.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the Board and key leadership of Goldman Sachs. Highlighted India's vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms.