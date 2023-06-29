PM Modi meets Goldman Sachs' leadership

PM Modi meets Goldman Sachs' leadership

Modi said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2023, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 07:52 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the members of the Board and key leadership of Goldman Sachs, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Goldman Sachs' key leadership here on Wednesday and highlighted India's potential and opportunities to the leading global banking and investment firm.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the Board and key leadership of Goldman Sachs. Highlighted India's vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Goldman Sachs

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Getting distracted by the smaller things

DH Toon | Getting distracted by the smaller things

Emergency then, Emergency now

Emergency then, Emergency now

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

 