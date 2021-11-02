PM Modi meets Nepal PM in Glasgow; discusses bilateral ties, Covid-19, climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for the first time after he became the premier of the Himalayan nation in July and discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties and combat climate change, Covid-19 and facilitate post pandemic recovery.

The meeting between Modi and Deuba, on the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change in Glasgow, took place after the former launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing infrastructure of small island nations.

“PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, Covid-19 & resolved to work together toward post pandemic recovery,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

It was their first engagement since Deuba, President of the Nepali Congress, became the Prime Minister of Nepal in July for the fifth time.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi interacted with several world leaders, including Deuba, on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit.

“Met PM @SherBDeuba in Glasgow. It is important we keep working together for sustainable development. He rightly highlighted the threat of climate change to the Himalayan region,” Modi tweeted along with a photo with Deuba.

PM @narendramodi met Nepal PM @SherBDeuba in Glasgow. Theirs was a fruitful meeting, in which different issues including a collective effort against COVID-19 and working together to overcome climate change were discussed. pic.twitter.com/eusXw5C56J — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021

“Glad to have met PM @Narendramodiji at @COP26. Sustainable development is vital — especially for the future of our shared Himalayan region, which is particularly vulnerable. I thank him for highlighting this and stressing the importance of working together!,” the Nepal Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi had immediately congratulated Deuba after the veteran Nepalese leader won a vote of confidence in the reinstated House of Representatives in July.

Deuba had thanked his Indian counterpart for the congratulatory message and said he shared views with him on further strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries during a cordial telephone conversation.

The bilateral ties came under strain under former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli after India opened an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8, 2020.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi also met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

“On the sidelines of #COP26 today, PM @narendramodi met President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa. Exchanged views on bilateral & regional developments. Also appreciated the cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic, including mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates,” Bagchi said on Twitter.