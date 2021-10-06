PM Modi meets noted investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

PM Modi meets noted stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The prime minister also had a 'productive' meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2021, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 00:14 ist
PM Narendra Modi with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (R). Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met well-known stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, noting that he is very bullish about the Indian economy. 

"Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala... lively, insightful and very bullish on India," Modi tweeted. 

The prime minister also had a "productive" meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, and said they talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

64 power plants have just 4 days of coal stocks left

64 power plants have just 4 days of coal stocks left

How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form

How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form

Climate change huge threat to humanity: Nobel winner

Climate change huge threat to humanity: Nobel winner

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

 