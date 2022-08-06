PM Modi meets Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

BJP president J P Nadda also met Dhankhar at the residence of Union minister Pralhad Joshi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 21:04 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday evening to congratulate him on his win.

BJP president J P Nadda also met Dhankhar at the residence of Union minister Pralhad Joshi here.

The meetings came soon after Dhankhar was declared winner in the Vice Presidential election with 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Narendra Modi
India News
Jagdeep Dhankhar

