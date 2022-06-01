PM Modi mourns KK's loss as tributes begin to flow in

PM Modi mourns KK's loss as tributes begin to flow in

KK passed away at the age of 53 after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday evening

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 01 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 09:55 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the vast number of people who condoled the death of popular singer KK at the age of 53 after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK," Modi tweeted.

"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions that struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Also Read — Singer KK passes away after performance in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted: "KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke for KK's countless fans when he tweeted: "His soulful voice gave life to songs in every genre."

Tollywood music composer Thaman S was the first among KK's professional peers to condole the singer's passing. He said: "This is Most Shocking ..... Kk ji ..... An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not with us today ..... Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ..... life!!!!"

Also Read — 'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance

Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire tweeted early on Wednesday morning: "Singer #KK no more. What a shock. Rest in peace my brother. We love you."

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said: "It's difficult to process this news ... memories of our good old #mtv days ... voice of love is gone ... strength to the family ... #RIPKK."

Radio storyteller and lyricist Neelesh Misra also spoke for millions when he said: "Don't know how to process the unbelievable and unbearable news about #KK passing away at such a young age due to a massive heart attack. We worked on several songs together. A beautiful voice and a beautiful person has left us to make the other world beautiful."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
KK
Entertainment News
India News

What's Brewing

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

 