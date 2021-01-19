PM Modi named Somnath Temple trust chairman; second PM to hold post

Modi 2nd PM to hold Somnath Temple trust chairman post

  • Jan 19 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 00:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust which manages the world famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, becoming the second PM to hold the post.

Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust, was elected to the top post unanimously, an office-bearer of the shrine management body said.

After former PM Morarji Desai, Modi is the second Prime Minister who has been appointed the chairman of the temple trust. As per trust records, Modi has become the eighth chairman of the trust.

The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacant after the death of the incumbent, former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, in October last year. Patel had served as the chairman for 16 years (2004-2020).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the trustees of the Somnath Temple trust, was appointed the new chairman during a virtual meeting of trustees held today," said Trustee-Secretary P K Laheri.

"The post was lying vacant since the death of Keshubhai," Laheri told reporters here after the online meeting on Monday evening.

Other trustees include BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia.

"While Shah proposed the name of PM Modi as chairman, I seconded it and the other trustees then unanimously elected the PM as the new chairman.

"The trustees would hold another meeting to discuss future plans," Laheri added.

As per the records, Desai had served as the chairman between 1967 and 1995. PTI PJT PD

Narendra Modi
Somnath temple
Gujarat

