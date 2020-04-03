PM Modi, Netanyahu discuss COVID-19 cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday discussed over phone about the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospects of bilateral cooperation to contain it.
Modi and Netanyahu explored “possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic, including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology.”
“They agreed to maintain a focused channel of communication to explore such synergies,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement issued in New Delhi after the two leaders talked over phone.
Netanyahu agreed with the Prime Minister that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalization focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole.
