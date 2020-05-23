PM Modi offers condolences on Naipal Singh’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of BJP veteran Naipal Singh on Friday, saying he will be remembered for his community service and efforts to strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh.

A former Uttar Pradesh minister, Singh passed away on Friday following a heart attack. He was 80.

"He would be remembered for his numerous community service efforts. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," the prime minister tweeted.

"Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Born in Chandaula village in Aligarh, Singh was five-time member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from Bareilly-Moradabad Division Graduates constituency.

He had served in the state cabinet headed by Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh.