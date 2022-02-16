PM Modi offers prayers at Ravidas temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

During his visit to the temple, Modi also joined devotees singing bhajans.

Greeting people, the prime minister tweeted a media report about ongoing work at the expansion and beautification of the temple at the saint's birthplace in Varanasi, also his parliamentary constituency.

The prime minister said he was fortunate that he got an opportunity to undertake these development works as an MP.

Followers of the saint, who dedicated his life to preach against social prejudices and spoke for oneness of people, live in large numbers in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two states which are also facing assembly polls.

The Election Commission had recently postponed the Punjab poll date to February 20 from February 14 as the saint's followers visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary in large numbers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple.

Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.