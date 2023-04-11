PM Modi pays homage to social reformer Jyotirao Phule

PM Modi pays homage to social reformer Jyotirao Phule

The PM also posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 09:58 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, recalling his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden.

The 19th-century reformer, who came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities and was joined by his illustrious wife Savitribai Phule in the cause, especially in promoting education among women.

Also Read | Khalistan movement fizzling out due to pro-Sikh steps taken by PM Modi: Sikh delegation to FM Sitharaman

Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions."

The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Jyotirao Phule

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 