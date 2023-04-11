PM Modi pays homage to social reformer Jyotirao Phule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, recalling his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden.

The 19th-century reformer, who came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities and was joined by his illustrious wife Savitribai Phule in the cause, especially in promoting education among women.

Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions."

On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/uCgxXNuMsj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2023

The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society.