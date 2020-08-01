PM pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on death anniv

PM Modi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 12:21 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to one of the icons of India's freedom struggle Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary, saying his intellect, courage and idea of "swaraj" continue to inspire people.

He also shared a brief video of one of his 'Mann ki Baat' programmes in which he had referred to Tilak's efforts to unite people against the British rule.
 

"India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th punya tithi (death anniversary). His intellect, courage, sense of justice and idea of Swaraj (self rule) continue to inspire," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister recalled how Tilak evoked self-confidence among people and gave the slogan 'Swaraj is our birthright and I shall have it'.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Twitter

What's Brewing

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

US astronauts pack up for splashdown in Dragon capsule

US astronauts pack up for splashdown in Dragon capsule

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

 