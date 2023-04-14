PM marks Ambedkar Jayanti with tribute to Babasaheb

PM Modi pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Ambedkar dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2023, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 09:26 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are seen paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar. Screengrab from video. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar's life.

Also Read | Ambedkar: A unifier at a fundamental level

Born in 1891 in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.

