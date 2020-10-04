PM pays tribute to Shyamji Krishna on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 14:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, and said he devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists.

"Shyamji Krishna Varma was fearless and selfless. He devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists. India bows to him on his Jayanti. We shall always work hard to realise his vision for our nation. Visit this site to know about him. krantiteerth.org," he tweeted.

The website notes that Varma, who was born in 1857, had set up a revolutionary centre in 'India House' at London and propagated the cause of India's independence through his writings in a publication journal called The Indian Sociologist.

Narendra Modi
Freedom fighter
Freedom struggle

