PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, and said he devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists.
Shyamji Krishna Varma was fearless and selfless. He devoted himself towards India’s freedom and inspired many nationalists. India bows to him on his Jayanti. We shall always work hard to realise his vision for our nation. Visit this site to know about him. https://t.co/lN5TzJR7Xh pic.twitter.com/3LlETdMEKa
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2020
"Shyamji Krishna Varma was fearless and selfless. He devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists. India bows to him on his Jayanti. We shall always work hard to realise his vision for our nation. Visit this site to know about him. krantiteerth.org," he tweeted.
The website notes that Varma, who was born in 1857, had set up a revolutionary centre in 'India House' at London and propagated the cause of India's independence through his writings in a publication journal called The Indian Sociologist.
