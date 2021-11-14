PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest-serving prime minister.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

