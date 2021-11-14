PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest-serving prime minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 09:52 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted. 

Jawaharlal Nehru
Narendra Modi
India News

