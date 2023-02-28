PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

Morarji Desai's birth year being a leap year, tributes are often paid to him a day before

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2023, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 14:53 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first non-Congress prime minister Morarji Desai, and said his role in resisting the Emergency and steering the nation in the period after that was exemplary.

Desai, a veteran lawmaker who held many ministerial portfolios at the Centre and was also chief minister of erstwhile Bombay State, was born on February 29 in 1896.

His birth year being a leap year, tributes are often paid to him a day before.

Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. He is remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and as an outstanding administrator. His role in resisting the Emergency and steering the nation in the period after that is also exemplary."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Congress 

What's Brewing

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

 