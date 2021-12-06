PM Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

India's first law minister, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for social reforms and emancipation of the most downtrodden sections of society

  Dec 06 2021
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 12:03 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's constitution, on his death anniversary. 

Modi joined President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu besides a host of other leaders to offer floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue on the Parliament house complex. 

India's first law minister, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for social reforms and emancipation of the most downtrodden sections of society. He passed away in 1956.

