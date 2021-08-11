PM Modi pays tributes to Balaji Tambe

PM Modi pays tributes to Balaji Tambe

Tambe was a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 10:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. 

Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness.

He was 81.

In a tweet, Modi said "Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

