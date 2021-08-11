PM Modi pays tributes to Balaji Tambe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth.
Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness.
He was 81.
In a tweet, Modi said "Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising
Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy
Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall
#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown
Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio
'Climate change is a hammer hitting us on the head’