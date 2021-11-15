Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

Modi said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 09:37 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

On the occasion, Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. Noting that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture, the prime minister wished that the land of Lord Birsa Munda advances in development journey.

Modi said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence. 

His contribution to the country will always be memorable, he said in a tweet.

Also read: Birsa Munda: Spearhead of tribal fight against British

The government has announced that Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. 

Born in the tribal belt of the undivided Bihar in 1875, he rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Bhopal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

 