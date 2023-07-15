PM pays tributes to ex-TN CM Kamaraj on his birthday

PM Modi pays tributes to former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

Kamaraj is credited with pioneering the mid-day meal scheme to boost school attendance among the poor sections of society.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 14:48 ist
Former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj. Credit: DH File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary and said his emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for all.

Born in Tamil Nadu in 1903, Kamaraj rose to become one of the leading Congress leaders and his tenure as chief minister of Madras State, later renamed Tamil Nadu, is known for its emphasis on social welfare, especially education.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE, meets President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

He is credited with pioneering the mid-day meal scheme to boost school attendance among the poor sections of society.

"I pay homage to Thiru K. Kamaraj on his Jayanti. A stalwart who devoted his life to India's development, his emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for us all. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision towards poverty alleviation and public welfare," Modi tweeted.

