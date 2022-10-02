PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, respectively, to pay tributes to them

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 02 2022, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 10:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him.

He also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, respectively, to pay tributes to them

In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

In homage to Shastri, he said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

The prime minister also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' in Delhi, which showcases Shastri's life journey and accomplishments.

Modi also posted audio clips of his tributes to the two great leaders made on different occasions earlier.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Mahatma Gandhi
India News

What's Brewing

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

In sync with the rhythm of life

In sync with the rhythm of life

I am a potato & this is my story...

I am a potato & this is my story...

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

Grey matters

Grey matters

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

 