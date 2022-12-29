PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.
PM Modi posted a previous clip of his speech lauding the guru and tweeted, "On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come."
On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come. pic.twitter.com/ijuOJSSd4s
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics
Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy
Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira