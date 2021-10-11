PM Modi pays tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, a socialist icon who led the anti-Emergency movement, and Nanaji Deshmukh, a towering Jana Sangh leader, on their birth anniversary and hailed their contribution to the country.

"Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India's history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India's democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals," Modi said in tributes to Narayan, fondly called JP.

In tributes to Deshmukh, he said, "Pranams to the great visionary, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He dedicated himself towards the development of our villages and empowering the industrious farmers. Sharing a speech I had delivered in 2017 to mark Nanaji's birth centenary."

