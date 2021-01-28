PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai

Paying tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his contribution to the freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.

Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as Punjab Kesari.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2021

The prime minister tweeted, "Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations."