PM Modi pays tributes to Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, and said India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress.
Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy and effecting transformational changes.
"Tributes to our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet.
Tributes to our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. He also made a mark as a great scholar and intellectual.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022
"India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. He also made a mark as a great scholar and intellectual," the prime minister said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry
Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875
Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans
DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol
Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?
Exploring old Delhi's grand Mughal-era temples
The dating game: Single-parent edition