PM Modi pays tributes to Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 16:04 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, and said India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress.

Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy and effecting transformational changes.

"Tributes to our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet.

"India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. He also made a mark as a great scholar and intellectual," the prime minister said. 

