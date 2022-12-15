PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and recalled his everlasting contribution to India.
"I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development," Modi tweeted.
I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2022
India's first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union. He died on December 15, 1950.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve
Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks
'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards
Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes