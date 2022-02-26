PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on death anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on death anniversary

His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2022, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 09:52 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve.

His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar died in 1966.

Check out latest Dh videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
V D Savarkar
Hindutva
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Green homes: Iterate, localise

Green homes: Iterate, localise

In search of ‘Kali’

In search of ‘Kali’

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

 