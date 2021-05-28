Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2021, 08:50 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 08:50 ist
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi tweeted.

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views. 

