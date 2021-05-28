PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi tweeted.
आजादी की लड़ाई के महान सेनानी और प्रखर राष्ट्रभक्त वीर सावरकर को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2021
Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.
