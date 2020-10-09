PM Modi pays tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh 

PM Modi pays tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh 

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 15:49 ist
Modi said Singh's name will always be synonymous with courage and fearlessness. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh, who chose to sacrifice his life instead of compromising with his religious beliefs, on his 300th birth anniversary. 

He died in 1745.

Modi said Singh's name will always be synonymous with courage and fearlessness. 

"On the special occasion of his 300th birth anniversary, I bow to the great Bhai Taru Singh Ji. His name will always be synonymous with courage and fearlessness. Always proud of his culture as well as ethos, he never bowed to injustice. He continues to inspire millions," he tweeted. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 