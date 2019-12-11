PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet on his birtday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to poet-reformer Subramania Bharathi on his 137th birth anniversary on Wednesday, describing him as a symbol of patriotism.
In a tweet, the prime minister said "Mahakavi Bharathiar" was a "symbol of patriotism, social reform, poetic genius and indomitable spirit of freedom and fearlessness".
He said Bharathi's thoughts and works continued to motivate us all.
Bharathi was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist and an independence activist. Popularly known as "Mahakavi Bharathi", he was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is considered as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures ever.
He was born in 1882 in Ettaiyapuram.
Photo by Twitter
Comments (+)