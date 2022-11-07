PM pays tributes to writer Valliappa on birth centenary

PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil writer Valliappa on his birth centenary

'Valliappa's efforts continue to inspire several people in today's era,' Modi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 07 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 12:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid tributes to Azha Valliappa, a famous Tamil writer feted especially for his literary works for children, on his 100th birth anniversary.

His efforts continue to inspire several people in today's era, Modi said.

The prime minister tweeted, "I pay homage to Thiru Azha. Valliappa on his birth centenary. He is not only remembered for his outstanding writing and poetry but also for his efforts to popularise history, culture and literature among children. His efforts continue to inspire several people in today's era."

Narendra Modi
India News

