PM Modi pays tributes to veteran BJP leader O P Kohli

PM Modi pays tributes to veteran BJP leader O P Kohli

Kohli (87) had been ailing and passed away earlier in the day

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 20 2023, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 21:18 ist
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former governor and veteran BJP leader O P Kohli and said he played a key role in strengthening the party in the national capital.

Kohli (87) had been ailing and passed away earlier in the day, party sources said.

Acknowledged for his organisational abilities, Kohli had also worked as president of RSS' students body, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and then served at various positions in the BJP, especially in its Delhi unit. He was also elected to Rajya Sabha.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
BJP
India News

What's Brewing

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 