PM Modi performs 'pooja' at redeveloped ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 13:05 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'havan' during the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed "pooja" at the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) complex at the Pragati Maidan here ahead of its official inauguration.

He also interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

The revamped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex will be officially inaugurated in the evening by the prime minister, who will also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday had said the facility, built following an overhaul of the old and outdated structures at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

The IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world, it said.

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres among others, the PMO said, adding the new facility is in line with Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings.

