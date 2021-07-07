PM Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah condole Dilip Kumar's death

Prime Minster Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar who passed away early on Wednesday morning. The 98-year had been hospitalised due to age-related illness and breathing problems.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will live forever in the heart of India.

"Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans," Kovind tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of the Bollywood icon, and said he entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles.

"Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji's family and followers," Shah tweeted.

