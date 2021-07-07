Top leaders condole the death of actor Dilip Kumar

PM Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah condole Dilip Kumar's death

President Ram Nath Kovind said Dilip Kumar will live forever in the heart of India

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 11:29 ist
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Prime Minster Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar who passed away early on Wednesday morning. The 98-year had been hospitalised due to age-related illness and breathing problems. 

Also Read | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will live forever in the heart of India.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar: A star who brought realism to Bollywood

"Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans," Kovind tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of  the Bollywood icon, and said he entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles.

"Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji's family and followers," Shah tweeted.

​​​​​​

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Dilip Kumar
bollywood
Ram Nath Kovind
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'

Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'

RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films

RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

 