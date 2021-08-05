PM, Prez laud Indian hockey team for bronze at Olympics

PM Modi, President Kovind, ministers laud Indian hockey team for bronze at Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2021, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 11:01 ist
India defeated a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze. Credit: AFP Photo

Hailing Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday.

Read more: Tokyo 2020: India men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win bronze medal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the team for their "well-deserved victory", calling it a big moment for India.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended their congratulations to the team.

"This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport", tweeted Kovind.

Gehlot said the team has brought glory to the nation.

