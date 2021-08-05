PM Modi, President Kovind, ministers laud Indian hockey team for bronze at Olympics

Hailing Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the team for their "well-deserved victory", calling it a big moment for India.

Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory! #Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended their congratulations to the team.

"This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport", tweeted Kovind.

Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

Gehlot said the team has brought glory to the nation.