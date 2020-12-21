PM Modi proposes setting up Buddhist literature library

PM Modi proposes setting up of library of Buddhist literature in India

The library will not only be a depository of literature, but also a platform for research and dialogue, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2020, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 12:05 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo via Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed setting up of a library in India dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures, asserting that it would be a platform for research and dialogue.

Addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference via video conferencing, Modi lauded the forum for doing great work to promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth.

"Today, I would like to propose the creation of a library of all such traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it," he said.

The library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries, it will aim to translate them, and make them freely available for all monks and scholars of Buddhism, he said.

The library will not only be a depository of literature, but also a platform for research and dialogue --' a true 'SAMWAD' between human beings, between societies, and between man and nature, Modi said.

"Its research mandate will also include examining how Buddha's message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges," he said and cited challenges like poverty, racism, extremism, gender discrimination, climate change among others.

In his remarks at the conference, Modi noted that the light of Buddha's message spread out from India to many parts of the world.

"However, this light did not remain static. In each new place it reached, Buddhist thought continued to evolve further over the centuries. Because of this, great treasures of Buddhist literature and philosophy can be found in many different monasteries today, across many different countries and languages," he said.

This body of writing is a treasure of humankind as a whole, Modi said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

library
India
Buddhist
literature
Narendra Modi
Japan

What's Brewing

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 