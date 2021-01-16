PM quotes Telugu writer in Covid vaccine rollout speech

PM Modi quotes eminent Telugu writer Gurajada Apparao in Covid-19 vaccine rollout speech

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 16 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 16:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday quoted renowned Telugu writer and poet Gurajada Apparao during the launch of nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination programme, to drive home his point of helping others selflessly.

"Sontha labham kontha manuko, porugu vadiki thodu padavoy. Desamante matti kadoyi, desamante manushuloy," Modi recalled the famous quote of Apparao, which is part of the writer's poetry.

The quote translates into English as 'Forego your self-interest to some extent and help neighbours. A nation does not mean just mud and soil, but people.'

Gurajada Apparao, who lived between 1862 and 1915, was born in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and lived in nearby Vizianagaram.

Among his several writings, Kanyasulkam, written in 1892 is the most popular one.

Modi on Saturday launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

 