PM Modi recalls Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday

'May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people,' he wrote on Twitter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 11:27 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

He tweeted, "Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people."

Jesus Christ
Narendra Modi
Good Friday
India News

