PM Modi remembers reformer Gokhale on birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2020, 11:34 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 11:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 154th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution towards education and social empowerment.

"Remembering Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. A remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, he made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Gokhale, the prime minister said, also provided exemplary leadership to India's freedom movement. Gokhale was born on this day in then Bombay Presidency. 

Narendra Modi

