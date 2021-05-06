PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situtation, directs states be given help to ramp up healthcare infrastructure

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

The direction came after the prime minister reviewed the public health response to Covid-19 and took stock of the state-wise and district-wise situation.

During the review, PM Modi discussed the need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures.

PM noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10 per cent or more and bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent on either oxygen supported or ICU beds.

PM also reviewed the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of the production of medicines including Remdesivir. PM reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months.

