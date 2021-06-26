PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccination drive's progress

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 19:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

The government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country's adult population by December-end.

(With inputs from PTI)

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

