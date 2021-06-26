PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccination drive's progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting on the progress of #COVID19 vaccination drive, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/lSCIyRZN93 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

The government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country's adult population by December-end.

(With inputs from PTI)