PM Modi says had ‘great interaction’ with members of Indian diaspora in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he had a “great interaction” with members of the Indian diaspora in Italy, including those who are studying about India and those who have developed a close bond with their home country over the years.

On the second day of his visit to Italy for the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to share “glimpses” from the community interaction in Rome.

“In Rome last evening, I had a great interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Italy, those who are studying about India and those who have developed a close bond with our nation over the years. It was wonderful to hear their views on diverse topics,” he said in a tweet.

Swamini Hamsananda Giri, the President of Sanatan Dharma Sangha, termed her meeting with Prime Minister Modi as “moving”.

“It was (meeting with Prime Minister Modi) moving of course, because to be Hindu in Italy is not so easy but to meet the Prime Minister, it was a great honour for us. Hindus in Italy are in minority,” she said.

The culture of India is a treasure for the humanity because it is a culture of ancient times since now for the whole human being and this is a culture of non-violence (Ahimsa), of harmony and respect for the nature and environment since the beginning of this culture, she said, adding that it is a culture for the welfare of human being.

“As Sarvjan Hitaye, every human being, every being in the world has to live in harmony and in peace and we say Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.

“To each of us he asked something very peculiar of us and asked what I like if we go to India where and what we like from India so and I said Tamil Nadu and he spoke to me in Tamil,” Giri added.

