PM Modi says lockdowns shouldn’t affect Covid-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said lockdowns in states should not hamper the vaccination drive even as he reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the country.

Modi, during a meeting attended by senior ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, was briefed about the states having high caseload and positivity rates.

According to the health ministry, 16 states and Union Territories (UTs) have a test positivity rate of 20% and more with Goa topping the list with a 48% positivity rate.

Test positivity rate in Haryana is 37%, West Bengal (33%), Delhi (32%), Puducherry (30%), Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan (29% each), Karnataka (28%), the health ministry said quoting ICMR report for April 26 to May 2.

The prime minister noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity was 10% or more and bed occupancy was more than 60% on either oxygen-supported or ICU beds.

Modi also reviewed the progress of the vaccination drive and the roadmap for scaling up the production of vaccines in the next few months.

“Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

At least 26 states and UTs have either imposed strict curbs on the movement of people or lockdowns.

The review of the Covid-19 situation came on a day when India breached the 4-lakh daily new cases mark yet again. As many as 4,12,262 fresh infections were reported from across the country on Thursday morning, while the daily death toll was at 3,980.

The prime minister was given a detailed picture of the Covid-19 outbreak in various states and districts, and was informed about the 12 states which have more than one lakh active cases, PMO said.

The prime minister also reviewed the availability of medicines and was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir, the PMO said.

