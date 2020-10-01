PM Modi seeks panchayat heads' help for effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought the help of sarpanches and gram pradhans for effective implementation of the Centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The Prime Minister in his letter also mentioned how the scarcity of water adversely impacts women and children.

While appealing to people and gram panchayats to make Jal Jeevan Mission a people's movement, Modi mentioned: "This mission will not only address the issue of water supply, but will also help in tackling water-borne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, diarrhoea, encephalitis, and typhoid."

The JJM is being implemented by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi to provide drinking water to all rural households by 2024.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to all sarpanches/gram pradhans of the country through a letter dated 29th September 2020 for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The goal of the Mission — Har Ghar Jal — can be fully realised with the help of all Sarpanch/Pradhan/village community leaders, as they play a pivotal role in its implementation," Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

Also, when the livestock is provided with safe and clean water, it not only improves their health but plays a critical role in improving their productivity, thus enhancing the income of families, he added.

The letter mentioned the efforts of the Union government in the last six years in providing road, housing, toilet, gas connection, electricity, bank account, and pension to all.

The Prime Minister also stated how JJM has emerged as a one-of-its-kind programme in which planning, implementation, operation and maintenance role has been vested with the village communities to ensure drinking water to every home.

In the past year, more than 2.3 crore households have already been provided tap water connections across the country.

As on date, 5.5 crore households get assured safe tap water in their homes, i.e. almost 30% of total rural households, the statement added.