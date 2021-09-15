'PM Modi sent me money': Bihar man refuses to return wrongfully credited funds

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

A man in Bihar's Khagaria district received Rs 5.5 lakh in his account by a bank error, but refused to return the amount, claiming the money "was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Gramin Bank in Khagaria had mistakenly sent the money to Ranjit Das, a native of Bakhtiyarpur village under Mansi police station, and despite several notices, Das refused to return the amount, saying he had spent it.

"I was very happy when I received the money in March this year. I thought as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every one of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account, I thought that it could be the first instalment of it. I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account," Das, who has been arrested, said in a statement to police.

Mansi Station House Officer Deepak Kumar said: "We have arrested Ranjit Das on the complaint given by the manager of the bank. Further investigation is on."

