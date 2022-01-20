PM Modi speaks to Badal to enquire about his health

PM Modi speaks to Badal to enquire about his health

Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for Covid-19 on January 19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 12:01 ist
Parkash Singh Badal. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted Covid-19, to enquire about his health, government sources said on Thursday. 

Badal tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

