PM Modi speaks to Badal to enquire about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted Covid-19, to enquire about his health, government sources said on Thursday.

Badal tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: