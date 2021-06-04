PM Modi speaks to Mauritius counterpart to condole Anerood Jugnauth's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke to his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences at the death of his father and veteran leader Anerood Jugnauth.
"I called @MauritiusPM Pravind Jugnauth to convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. He will be remembered as one of the tallest leaders of the Indian Ocean Region and a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius," Modi tweeted.
Anerood Jugnauth, a former Mauritius prime minister, passed away on Thursday.
In a tweet on that day, Modi had described Anerood Jugnauth, who was given India's second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan, as a statesman who was the architect of modern Mauritius.
"A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy," he had said.
