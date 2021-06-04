PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh, enquires about his health

PM speaks to Milkha Singh, enquires about his health

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 14:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who has been ailing, to enquire about his health.

Modi expressed hope that Singh, who was on Thursday admitted to a Chandigarh hospital, will be back soon to bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics, government sources said.

Fondly called "flying Sikh", Singh, who recently contracted Covid-19 infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital due to dipping levels of oxygen. The 91-year-old is in a stable condition.

